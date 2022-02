BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- We're close to pip watch for Big Bear's most famous residents - a pair of bald eagles.A pip is the first tiny hole in the egg a chick makes as it begins to peck its way out.Adult eagles Jackie and Shadow are hunkering down as this latest snowstorm makes its way through the region.One of the eagles was seen Wednesday morning on a livestream provided by the Friends of Big Bear Valley nest camera.Jackie laid her first egg on Jan. 22 and her second one a few days later.Pip watch is officially expected to begin on Saturday.