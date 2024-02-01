Jackie and Shadow, Big Bear's famous bald eagles, protect their 3 new eggs from snow

Big Bear got loads of fresh snow Thursday, and Jackie and Shadow, the famous bald eagles at Big Bear, are busy protecting their precious eggs.

Big Bear got loads of fresh snow Thursday, and Jackie and Shadow, the famous bald eagles at Big Bear, are busy protecting their precious eggs.

Big Bear got loads of fresh snow Thursday, and Jackie and Shadow, the famous bald eagles at Big Bear, are busy protecting their precious eggs.

Big Bear got loads of fresh snow Thursday, and Jackie and Shadow, the famous bald eagles at Big Bear, are busy protecting their precious eggs.

BIG BEAR VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Big Bear got loads of fresh snow Thursday as the first of two storm systems set to hit Southern California passed through the region, and Jackie and Shadow, the famous bald eagles, are busy protecting their precious eggs.

Jackie laid her third egg this week, and video from the Big Bear "eagle cam" shows them carefully checking on the eggs as snow fell through the mountains. Jackie laid her first last week.

According to Friends of Big Bear Valley's Facebook page, Jackie and her partner Shadow have been fully dedicated to the care of their nest.

Shadow has also been fully dedicated to taking care of Jackie.

"Shadow has started his annual routine of arguing with Jackie that it is still his turn when Jackie comes back from her break to take over the incubation," read a Facebook post. "But he seems to have made peace with not being able to sit on the eggs as much as Jackie by putting his efforts into bringing fish to her."

Jackie is known to lay eggs in early January and as late as March. The eggs usually hatch after 38 to 39 days, so now we're on "pip watch!"

Bird enthusiasts can watch the Big Bear bald eagle livestream here.