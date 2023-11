ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattled the Big Bear area in San Bernardino County overnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit just before midnight Tuesday at a depth of nearly 5 miles. It was centered around 2.5 miles from Big Bear City.

No injuries or damage were reported.