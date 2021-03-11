Big Bear bald eagles shield their eggs from snow brought on by latest SoCal storm

The feathered couple, Jackie and Shadow, have been taking turns incubating their two precious eggs.
The parents and their nest were seen covered in fresh snow brought on by the latest storm to hit the Southland. Nearly a foot of snow fell in Big Bear, and even more snow is expected on Thursday.
The group Friends of Big Bear Valley installed the eagle nest cam in 2015.
A history of eagles in the area is available here.
The nest is located about 145 feet up in a Jeffrey pine tree with a view of Big Bear Lake. Jackie is believed to be around 9 years old and Shadow is around 7.
If all goes well, the bald eagle eggs could hatch sometime after March 15.
