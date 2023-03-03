Big Bear Lake mayor's warning to visitors: Do not come here during snow emergency

The mayor of Big Bear Lake is asking people to hold off on visiting the area until the community recovers from the current snow emergency.

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- The mayor of Big Bear Lake is asking people to hold off on visiting the area until the community recovers from the current snow emergency.

He says the storm did not hit the city as hard as it did neighboring areas, but the mountain community has run out of gas and there are some empty store shelves.

As of Friday morning, there is just one road cleared, and essential convoys are using it to bring in supplies. He says even one accident could shut down the highway for days.

Around-the-clock plowing has been underway in the area but it could take more than a week to reach some areas, said Dawn Rowe, chair of the county's board of supervisors. Residents are dealing with as much as 7 feet of snow, and sheriffs' personnel have conducted 17 rescue operations to help off-roaders and skiers. Emergency crews are trying to reach residents who need assistance.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proclaimed a state of emergency in San Bernardino and 12 other counties to support disaster relief by making state agencies and aid available and asking for federal help in clearing and repairing highways. The governor announced that the state was bringing in more snow plows and road crews to help clear roads and he authorized the California National Guard to mobilize for disaster response.

"We know that roofs are starting to collapse," she said. "There are other businesses that will likely be affected by the weight of the snow."

The county has set up a hotline for residents dealing with issues like frozen pipes, roof problems and food shortages: (909)387-3911. The San Bernardino Mountains are a major tourism and recreation destination but also home to a large year-round population in small cities and communities around lakes and scattered along winding roads. About 80,000 people live either part- or full-time in the communities affected, said David Wert, a county spokesman.