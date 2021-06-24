Business

Anonymous customer leaves New Hampshire restaurant a $16K tip

LONDONDERRY, New Hampshire -- A customer who ordered a couple of chili dogs, fried pickle chips and drinks at a New Hampshire restaurant left a big tip - $16,000.

Mike Zarella, owner of the Stumble Inn Bar and Grill in Londonderry, tells WMUR-TV the staff didn't notice at first.

The tab was $37.93 before the tip.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, put down the bill next to the register and said he wanted the staff to have it because they work hard.

"Thought it was a mistake, could have been maybe $160 tip and had a couple extra zeroes and the bar manager talked to the gentleman and he said 'No, it's 16,000,'" Zarella said.

The restaurant had closed for a few months during the pandemic and adjusted with take-out orders and outdoor dining.

Zarella says in addition to the generous tipper, he is also thankful for the "really large customer base" that helped his establishment make it through the hard times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
