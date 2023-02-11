Judge orders man to stay away from Billie Eilish, Finneas and their parents' home

A judge has granted a restraining order against a man accused of breaking into singer Billie Eilish's family home in Highland Park.

Eilish requested that order against 39-year-old Christopher A. Anderson.

He's accused of showing up at Eilish's childhood home - where her parents still live - five times between late December and early January.

She says the suspect has caused her "substantial anxiety, fear and emotional distress."

Anderson has been ordered to stay away from Eilish, her brother, musician Finneas O'Connell, and two family members.

