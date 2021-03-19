Science

Glowing waves: Bioluminescence captured on camera along Laguna Beach shores

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The waves off our coast are turning neon blue from bioluminescence again!

Video taken in Laguna Beach Wednesday night shows the spectacular sight.

The footage was sent to Eyewitness News by viewers Mark Girardeau and Patrick Coyne.

The glowing blue hue is from bioluminescence, a semi-regular occurrence, when tiny organisms such as plankton get stirred up and give off this light.

We saw a lot of it last spring, up and down the coast. But it's hard to predict, so we can't say if this year will be the same.

VIDEO | Dolphins glow as they swim in bioluminescent waves in Newport Beach
EMBED More News Videos

Glowing dolphins were captured on video gliding through bioluminescent waves in Newport Beach.



RELATED | What is bioluminescence? Expert explains the phenomenon
EMBED More News Videos

What is bioluminescence? Expert explains the phenomenon, which was captured on video last week at Newport Beach in Orange County.



VIDEO | Surfers ride glowing bioluminescent waves of SoCal coasts
EMBED More News Videos

SURF'S UP! Surfers were seen catching glowing bioluminescent waves off San Clemente and San Diego coasts.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceorange countylaguna beachbeachescaught on videonatureoceanscaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
INTERACTIVE: In-depth look at CA-Mexico border situation
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
Futuristic vertical farm aims to bring fresh produce, jobs to Compton
Elderly Asian man says drug dealer came to his aid after attack
Suspect arrested in murder of 102-year-old man in Encino
Families remain displaced as cleanup continues after Ontario explosion
LASD motorcycle deputy honored at funeral after being killed in Lakewood crash
Show More
LA officially becomes 'no-kill' city as animal shelters achieve 90% save rate
Good Samaritan rescues Asian woman from assault in NorCal
Jack in the Box manager stabbed by man who refused to wear mask
Scientist behind COVID shot says next target is cancer
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms
More TOP STORIES News