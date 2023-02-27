Thousands of birds flock to a wildlife refuge in California before they continue their journey to nest up north.

Fresno, California -- You can see an incredible sight in Merced County.

Thousands of cranes, geese, ducks, and shorebirds are all visible at the Merced National Wildlife Refuge.

Visitors can take auto tours or hike nature trails.

The Merced National Wildlife Refuge is a 10 thousand acre refuge. It encompasses marshes, grassland, upland habitat and a lot of these habitats are home for the wildlife. This is their wintering stopover site along the Pacific Flyaway.

connect with nature and wildlife. And that's what we're here to do. January though end of March peak season, as they make their way up north.