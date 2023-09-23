A Southern California woman marked an incredible milestone: her 105th birthday.

SoCal woman divulges her secret to life on 105th birthday

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Southern California woman marked an incredible milestone: her 105th birthday.

Ruby Jones was celebrated by friends, family and local leaders at a surprise party in Pasadena Friday night.

She was born in Texas in 1918 and moved to Los Angeles in 1945 when she was just 27.

Still vibrant and full of life, Jones loves watching game shows, cooking programs and, of course, ABC7.

During the celebration, Jones shared her secret to living to 105 years old.

"That's my secret, that's always been my secret. Good food, good men, rum and coke," she laughed.

Happy Birthday, Ruby, and cheers to your 105th!