Bitty & Beau's Coffee empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

CREATING A BRIDGE: Bitty and Beau's changing the way people see those with disabilities

HOUSTON, Texas -- Owners of a new coffee shop in Rice Village says its more than just a cup of coffee.

Bitty & Beau's employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The coffee shop is named after Ben and Amy Wright's two youngest children who have Down Syndrome.

They founded Bitty & Beau's Coffee in 2016 in Wilmington, North Carolina to change the way people think about those with disabilities.

Its 17th location is now open in Rice Village on 2367 Rice Boulevard.