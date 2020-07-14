March for unity: Black and Latino communities come together for peaceful march in LA

Some in the Latino community thanked the Black Lives Matter movement for speaking up and taking a stand after a number of recent police shootings.
"We're out here to let the world know that us Brown have a voice too. We're tired of no one paying attention to our kind. We support all Black community, but we also have our own issues that we need to get addressed," said Klever with the United Brown Coalition.
The marchers say they want to create a better future for the next generation, one that allows everyone to live in peace.
Efforts to create community crisis response teams gain momentum
Billy Porter calls for end to violence against Black trans women
How the Black Lives Matter Movement is changing America