FBI searching for 'Black and White Sneaker Bandit' who's accused of robbing 8 banks in Orange County

According to a tweet posted by the FBI in Los Angeles on Friday, the suspect has been dubbed the "Black and White Sneaker Bandit" due to the shoes he was seen wearing during the robberies.
Investigators said he's been spotted wearing the same shoes in every incident.
The suspect committed eight robberies in Fullerton, Huntington Beach and Costa Mesa, according to the FBI.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI Los Angeles office at 310-477-6565. You can also submit a tip online on the FBI's website.