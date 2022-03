FBI searching for 'Black and White Sneaker Bandit' who's accused of robbing 8 banks in Orange County

A bank robber known as the "Black & White Sneaker Bandit," due to the shoes he wears during robberies, is being sought for at least 8 bank robberies in cities of Fullerton, Huntington Beach & Costa Mesa. If you know this suspect's identity, please call 3104776565. #FugitiveFriday pic.twitter.com/r9o5OWl9PZ — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) March 5, 2022

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The FBI is searching for man they say is responsible for at least eight bank robberies in Orange County, and his nickname may help track him down.According to a tweet posted by the FBI in Los Angeles on Friday, the suspect has been dubbed the "Black and White Sneaker Bandit" due to the shoes he was seen wearing during the robberies.Investigators said he's been spotted wearing the same shoes in every incident.The suspect committed eight robberies in Fullerton, Huntington Beach and Costa Mesa, according to the FBI.Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI Los Angeles office at 310-477-6565. You can also submit a tip online on the FBI's website