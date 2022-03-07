bank robbery

FBI searching for 'Black and White Sneaker Bandit' who's accused of robbing 8 banks in Orange County

Investigators said he's been spotted wearing the same shoes in every incident.
EMBED <>More Videos

'Black and White Sneaker Bandit' behind 8 OC bank robberies, FBI says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The FBI is searching for man they say is responsible for at least eight bank robberies in Orange County, and his nickname may help track him down.

According to a tweet posted by the FBI in Los Angeles on Friday, the suspect has been dubbed the "Black and White Sneaker Bandit" due to the shoes he was seen wearing during the robberies.



Investigators said he's been spotted wearing the same shoes in every incident.

The suspect committed eight robberies in Fullerton, Huntington Beach and Costa Mesa, according to the FBI.

The FBI posted several images of a man they say robbed eight banks in Orange County nicknamed the "Black and White Sneaker Bandit."

FBI Los Angeles



Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI Los Angeles office at 310-477-6565. You can also submit a tip online on the FBI's website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesorange countyfullertonhuntington beachcosta mesasuspect profilefbisuspect imagessurveillancecrime preventionsurveillance camerabankcrimeorange county newsrobberybank robberylos angelesinvestigationinvestigationssurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BANK ROBBERY
NoHo shootout: How the 1997 gun battle changed policing
1997 NoHo bank robbery: 44 minutes of terror that changed LA forever
LAPD Chief Michel Moore looks back at 1997 NoHo bank robbery
True Crime: The Murder of Monica Leech
TOP STORIES
Average LA County gas price hits record high for 29th time in 31 days
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling
Missing student found dead while on road trip to SoCal
US gas prices, possible Russia oil embargo drive Venezuela outreach
Supreme Court won't review decision freeing Cosby from prison
Daylight saving time starts this weekend: What to know
Teen killed, 2 others injured in crash off 5 Freeway in Downey
Show More
Garcetti set to sign ordinance that will lower speed limits into law
'DWTS' pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy planning return to Ukraine
People are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine, but don't plan to check in
Brittney Griner Russia: US ready to help WNBA player arrested
Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year
More TOP STORIES News