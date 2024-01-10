Suspect in Sun Valley bank robbery identified as convicted robber, police say

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A convicted bank robber who spent 40 years in federal prison was arrested for allegedly robbing another bank in Sun Valley and making off with more than $60,000 in cash, police say.

The LAPD says Bruce Edward Bell, 71, has four prior bank robbery convictions and spent four decades years in federal prisons. He was out on supervised release since July 2021.

Investigators say Bell walked into a bank on Vineland Avenue in Sun Valley on Dec. 21. He allegedly grabbed an employee and threatened to shoot him with a gun unless he was let into a secure area of the bank.

Once inside that area, police allege, Bell ordered another employee to fill up his bag with cash and he drove off with more than $60,000.

After the robbery was reported, officers spotted the 2002 Volvo that was described as the getaway vehicle and pulled over the driver.

The LAPD says officers found $64,000 in cash in the vehicle in addition to a black replica firearm.

He was arrested and booked into an LAPD jail.

Investigators believe Bell may have robbed other victims and they are asking for the public's help.

Anyone who recognizes his photo and may have been robbed by him or has information about possible crimes is asked to call detectives at (213) 486-6840 or email RHDTIPLINE@LAPD.ONLINE. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).