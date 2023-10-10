INGLEWOOD (KABC) -- October 10 is officially Black Brewers Day in L.A. County. Supervisor Holly Mitchell helped with a commemoration focusing on what will be one of the county's first Black-owned taprooms, Crowns and Hops Brewing Co. in Inglewood.

Since the 1970s, Black Brewers Day has been recognized across the country. It's a day celebrating Black beer brewers and their contributions to American history.

"We have this saying that preserve culture, build community and expand palates," said Teo Hunter, co-founder, Crowns and Hops Brewing Co.

"The county has stepped up in a meaningful way and profound way to declare it Black brewers days and to also put your money where our shared commitment lies with small businesses in our community," said Supervisor Mitchell.

Hunter says the dream of opening a taproom in the community has been a dream that started seven years ago. One of the reasons why... he says he saw a lack of diversity of Black-owned businesses in the L.A. brewery industry. The new business is paying homage to those who came before them.

"Black Brewers Day is the moment where Ted Mack out of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was the first Black owned brewery owner in 1970," said Hunter.

"I think it means more exposure to Black community and what we're trying to do for each other and uplift each other. Our mission: bridging culture," said Talia Hunter, co-founder's daughter.

While Crowns and Hops Brewing Co. craft beers are available on retail shelves, they hope to serve it at its taproom and beer garden near Crenshaw and Manchester. Beny Ashburn is another co-founder.

"It's the community, it's the people, the energy, it's the family," said Ashburn. "It's the space that we have been missing in L.A .for a long time."

The Crowns and Hops Brewing Co. taproom set to open its doors late 2024.