More than 200,000 shoppers expected at Citadel Outlets for Black Friday shopping

This year, Citadel Outlets expects between 200,000 to 300,000 shoppers for Black Friday discount deals.

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The 27-hour Black Friday shopping experience at the Citadel Outlets in the City of Commerce started on Thanksgiving Day at 8 p.m.

"This bag, in fact, was $600 and I got it for $100," said one shopper.

The outlets plan to reel in from 200,000 to 300,000 shoppers this Black Friday to take advantage of the deals.

"We already made a trip to the car already," said Wilma from Los Angeles. "Yea, we have been shopping."

It was called the "All Night Shopping Party" at the outlets, offering a live D.J., a selfie background with the tallest Christmas tree in California, and more than 90 retail stores for shoppers to enjoy. Customers were doing small shopping and extensive shopping. The ABC7 team ran into many first-time Black Friday shoppers worldwide.

"We just thought it was great for shopaholics," said Dejeswini Chakraborte from India. "We came here at 3 a.m. and since then we have been shopping."

"The thing I learned, keep no budget when you're shopping because you might miss a great deal," said Saiabhijyan Eanikella from India.

On a regular day, Citadel has about 4,000 parking stalls for shoppers. On Black Friday, they added 2,000, but year-round, they keep public safety in mind.

"We are very proud of our security team putting together a comprehensive package," said Cynthia Easey, a marketing executive with the outlets. "You'll see our L.A. County sheriffs today. It is all about what you see and what you don't see. So we got it covered."

There were stores with no lines and some with long lines. But many shoppers said being out here is a part of the holiday experience and the good deals.

"The Crocs are buy one get one free," said Camille from the Philippines.

Black Friday shopping at the outlets ends at 11 p.m. on Friday.

"We really like the experience. It's kind of like a tradition that we have done for the past five years," said Iris Palomeque, a La Puente resident.

Follow Eric on social media:

Instagram.com/abc7eric

Facebook.com/abc7eric

Twitter.com/abc7eric