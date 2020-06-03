Here's how you can support black-owned businesses in Los Angeles

Restaurants, coffee shops, and bakeries
Dulan's On Crenshaw
4859 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90043
The Serving Spoon
1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
Bloom and Plume
1638 W. Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Hilltop Coffee
170 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301
Red's Flavor Table
2812 W Florence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Bayou Grille
1400 N. La Brea Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302
Sweet Red Peach
1035 S Prairie Ave #2, Inglewood, CA 90301
Bludso's BBQ
609 N. La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
JR's BBQ
3055 South La Cienega Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232
Honey's Kettle
9537 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232
Comfort LA
902 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
Little Amsterdam Coffee
1412 S Redondo Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Vanilla Black Coffee & Books
1825 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Coffee Del Mundo
7414 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044
Hotville Chicken
4070 Marlton Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90008
These are just some of the many black-owned restaurants in Los Angeles. For a full list of over 200 restaurants click here.
Beauty
Tru' Mane "The Natural Spot"
332 S Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301
Mahogany Hair Revolution
151 S Doheny Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Mama Sunshine Treasures
124 S. Market Street, Inglewood CA, 90301.
Superstar Hair & Wigs
11322 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604
Friday's Beauty Supply
1528 S Wilmington Ave, Compton, CA 90220
See also: Senegalese shop shares the tradition of waist beads in Inglewood
Fashion
Sorella
7829 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles CA 90046
Laced Southbay
4193 Redondo Beach Blvd., Lawndale, CA 90260
Coquette Kouture
238 S Market St., Inglewood 90301
Menogu Designs
Royal House of Wraps
For more black-owned businesses click here.
See also: Only STEAM preschool in Inglewood celebrates its 20th anniversary