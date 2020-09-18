Black woman speaks out after hit with bottle, called racial slurs while jogging in Queens

"She did call me the N-word, and I mean I'm not an N-word, none of us are."
NEW YORK CITY -- The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a Black woman was struck by a bottle while jogging in Queens on Monday August 17.

Authorities say 37-year-old Tiffany Johnson was jogging when an unknown female approached, threw a glass bottle at her, shouted a racial slur, then continued to yell at the victim.

"She was so loud and aggressive," Johnson said Wednesday. "She did call me the N-word, and I mean I'm not an N-word, none of us are, but the reality is that this woman felt that she needed me to be that and I would just say that she needs to look into herself as to why."

Johnson wasn't injured and continued to jog away, but she said even after the camera stopped rolling, the suspect was relentless.

Johnson wasn't injured and continued to jog away, but she said even after the camera stopped rolling, the suspect was relentless.

