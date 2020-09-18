Black woman speaks out after hit with bottle, called racial slurs while jogging in Queens

Authorities say 37-year-old Tiffany Johnson was jogging when an unknown female approached, threw a glass bottle at her, shouted a racial slur, then continued to yell at the victim.
"She was so loud and aggressive," Johnson said Wednesday. "She did call me the N-word, and I mean I'm not an N-word, none of us are, but the reality is that this woman felt that she needed me to be that and I would just say that she needs to look into herself as to why."
Johnson wasn't injured and continued to jog away, but she said even after the camera stopped rolling, the suspect was relentless.
Watch the full interview in the video above to hear firsthand about Johnson's frightening experience.
