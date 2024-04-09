Blaze Bernstein murder: Trial begins for OC man charged with killing former classmate

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Six years after charges were filed, opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of an Orange County man accused in the allegedly hate-motivated killing of a gay former high school classmate.

Samuel Lincoln Woodward of Newport Beach is charged with the Jan. 3, 2018 killing of 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein.

The victim's parents, Gideon and Jeanne Bernstein, reported their son was missing Jan. 3, 2018. He was last seen the day before at their home in Foothill Ranch.

The University of Pennsylvania student was home for the holidays and went to bed, but went out without his parents knowing. His parents figured he was "sleeping in" and left that morning without checking in on him, Senior Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Walker said in court papers.

When their son did not respond to text messages or calls by the afternoon about a missed dental appointment the parents returned home and found his wallet, glasses, credit cards and cash in his bedroom with his car still in the driveway, Walker said.

The parents checked his social media accounts and when they saw he had spoken to Woodward they contacted him and he told them that the last time he saw his Orange County School of the Arts classmate he had "walked off into the Borrego Park to meet an unknown friend," Walker said.

A massive search was launched to find Bernstein, who was Jewish. His body was found on Jan. 9, 2018, in a shallow grave during a search of Borrego Park in Foothill Ranch.

Prosecutors believe Woodward carried out the stabbing partly because Bernstein was gay.

Woodward's prior attorney, Ed Munoz, said at Woodward's preliminary hearing that Woodward is afflicted with Asperger's syndrome and spent years conflicted about his sexuality.

The two allegedly connected on Snapchat and Woodward picked up Bernstein from his parent's home. He drove Bernstein to the parking lot of a Hobby Lobby store in Foothill Ranch, a sheriff's investigator testified.

When Bernstein kissed Woodward, the defendant pushed him away and used a derogatory term for homosexuals, prompting Bernstein to apologize profusely, the investigator testified. The two agreed to go then to Borrego Park in Lake Forest, which is near the home of the victim's parents, officials said.

According to the investigator, Woodward still "wanted to hang out" with Bernstein so long as the victim understood Woodward wasn't interested in him romantically.

At some point, Woodward stabbed Bernstein around 20 times in the face and neck. The suspected murder weapon was a folding knife inscribed with Woodward's father's name, prosecutors said.

Investigators say DNA evidence linked Woodward to the murder and his phone had homophobic, anti-Semitic and hate-group material. They also allege that Woodward looked into becoming a member of a neo-Nazi group a year before the murder.

Last month, Woodward had an outburst in a Santa Ana courtroom, forcing the jury selection process to start over. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder.

He is facing up to life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is convicted.

City News Service contributed to this report.