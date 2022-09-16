Arrest made in fatal assault of 27-year-old father at Metro Blue Line station in Willowbrook area

Detectives released images of the suspect responsible for the death of a man after an attack at a Metro Blue Line train station.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal assault of another man in March at the Metro Blue Line station in the Willowbrook area, authorities announced Friday.

Details of the arrest were not immediately disclosed.

Oscar Ayala, 28, was beaten about 6 p.m. March 13 by a fellow passenger who also got off the A Line, formerly Blue Line, train, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

On Sept. 9, authorities circulated a photo of the man wanted in the crime, and detectives and the victim's family members appealed for the public's help to find him.

On Wednesday, the alleged killer was arrested, the sheriff's department reported. The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was expected to appear in court some time Friday, the sheriff's department reported.

Ayala died at a hospital three days after the attack, and his cause of death was listed as "blunt force head trauma," according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The wanted man had been described only as an Hispanic adult who was wearing a red "gaiter-style" mask, a long-sleeve white T-shirt, and a blue/gray jacket.

