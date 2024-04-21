Iconic blue milk from 'Star Wars' hits store shelves ahead of May the 4th

The Blue Star Wars milk from "A New Hope" has hit grocery store shelves ahead of May the 4th, being sold by TruMoo and Kemps dairy brands.

Star wars fans are breaking out their lightsabers ahead of May the 4th, which is "National Star Wars Day."

Dairy brands are also getting ready to celebrate by offering blue milk, the iconic drink that was first introduced in 'Star Wars: A New Hope."

The jugs will feature labels with the characters Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

In a tweet about the milk, Kemps dairy said it will be available for a limited time.

TruMoo Milk is also selling the product in regional grocery stores.

