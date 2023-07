Whale watchers off the coast of Long Beach got a rare sighting of some Blue Whales.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Blue Whales are the largest known animal in the history of Earth, and according to workers at Harbor Breeze, they're also rarely seen by humans. So whale watchers off the coast of Long Beach got a special treat when they saw five of them on one tour.

According to Harbor Breeze Cruises, only one percent of the human population has ever seen these majestic creatures up close.

Ashley Mackey has more details in the video above.