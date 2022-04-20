localish

It's bluebonnet season in Texas!

It's bluebonnet season in Texas!

BRENHAM, Texas -- You know it's spring in Texas when you look out your car window and see fields of blue!

Taking pictures of kids and pets amid bluebonnet blooms is a rite of passage in the Lone Star State. The iconic Texas state flower typically starts to pop up as early as February, but March and April are the prime time to see the colorful show along state highways.

The bluebonnet has been the state flower of Texas since 1901, but it was former First Lady Lady Bird Johnson's efforts to beautify the states highways that contributed to bigger fields of blue blooms. In 1969, Johnson began distributing Texas Highway Beautifcation Awards and encouraged Texans to plant wildflower seeds including bluebonnets, Indian paintbrushes, and black-eyed Susans.

For some of the best spots to check out bluebonnets this spring, check out Brenham's Wildflower Watch with status updates around the area!
