LA County Supervisors offering unlimited public comment, other changes at meetings

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- You might notice some changes at Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meetings.

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath was sworn in Tuesday as the youngest woman in history elected to the board.

Supervisor Janice Hahn is the new board chair, taking the reins from Holly J. Mitchell.

"I appreciate the partnership. I appreciate the grace you all showed me as just a second-year board member," Mitchell said.

Hahn is the daughter of former legendary Supervisor Kenneth Hahn.

Meetings now start with an acknowledgement of the taking of indigenous land.

"The land that we occupy was unseeded, and that in the event of relocating many of the Native American tribes here in Los Angeles County, it resulted in destruction, in slavery, in lost economic opportunities for our indigenous people. And it's time that we began to at least admit that and acknowledge that," said Hahn.

A veteran will lead the Pledge of Allegiance at every meeting, which was a pre-pandemic tradition. Tuesday's Pledge of Allegiance was led by Sylmar veteran John Gutierrez.

"The Pledge of Allegiance means so much to veterans, almost as much as the national anthem. So to be able to come up here and be a part of that and to be honored at every meeting by the supervisors is just a big deal to us," Gutierrez said.

And public comment is now unlimited. Previously, public comment was limited to 90 minutes at the beginning of each meeting.

