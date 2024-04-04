Video posted on the Citizen app showed clouds of black smoke in the distance.

Boat fire in San Pedro near Port of Los Angeles leaves 2 with minor injuries

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people suffered minor injuries following a boat fire Thursday in San Pedro, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to Berth 42 in the Port of Los Angeles area just before 2 p.m. after receiving reports of a 40-foot pleasure boat on fire.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the boat. Video posted on the Citizen app showed clouds of black smoke in the distance.

"Firefighters initiated marine firefighting tactics and extinguished the flames in 20 minutes, protecting the other nearby vessels," said the fire department in a statement. Aerial footage of the scene showed the charred boat partially submerged as crews worked to clear the area.

Authorities said two people, who weren't near the boat, were found "with medical needs." They suffered only minor injuries and refused further medical attention, authorities said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.