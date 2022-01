Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo posts heartfelt tribute to late comedian

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to the late comedian on Saturday, her first time speaking out since his death.Rizzo said, "How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years."Her full statement reads, Saget was found dead on Sunday at a hotel in Orlando . He was 65 years old.Earlier in the week, Saget's Full House co-stars reacted to his death, John Stamos saying that he was 'broken and gutted.'Rizzo said that Saget had 'so much more he wanted to do, and so much more love to give,' saying that it was her mission to share how amazing he was with the world, noting that the Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF) was so important to him.Saget's sister, Gay, died in 1994 at the age of 47. She had scleroderma, which fueled Saget's longtime quest to find a cure for the disease , according to Deann Wright, a board member of the SRF, of which Saget was also a board member.