Grammy-nominated gospel singer Bobbi Storm nearly kicked off flight for singing

Spreading the gospel didn't go over so well for a singer aboard a Delta flight.

The artist, known as Bobbi Storm, was threatened to be removed from the flight after she reportedly refused to stop singing. She had just learned she was nominated for two Grammys, she told her fellow passengers.

Video from inside the plane shows Storm speaking with the flight attendant who first asked her to sit down.

"Are you going to be quiet?" he asked.

"But they're enjoying it, so while we're sitting here, could I please?..." Storm responds.

"I'm not enjoying it. So I'm asking you, can you be quiet?"

As soon as he left, she quietly sang a song for the other passengers around her.

Storm posted the video of the interaction on social media, receiving both praise and backlash. Some say she deserved the right to sing, while others said she was being disruptive.