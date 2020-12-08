Pets & Animals

Young bobcat burned in El Dorado Fire safely returned to the wild

A young bobcat burned in the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County has been returned to the wild.

The bobcat was discovered in October near Yucaipa by a woman walking her dogs.

For seven weeks, the bobcat believed to be about 8-months-old was being treated for severe burns. Since then, she has responded well to care, doubling in size and has made a full recovery.

She was taken to a spot outside the burn area which is rich in food and water.

