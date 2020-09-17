Bobcat Fire prompts evacuation warnings for Juniper Hills area in Antelope Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6427742" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The L.A. County Fire Department said an evacuation warning was issued for residents in the community of Juniper Hills due to the Bobcat Fire.

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Bobcat Fire burning above the San Gabriel Valley foothill communities continues to grow, prompting new evacuation warnings for some residents in the Antelope Valley.Residents of Juniper Hills south of Fort Tejon Road and east of 96th Street East, and east and south of Valyermo Road and west of Bob's Gap Road, were advised by officials Wednesday evening to be ready to evacuate. Residents are advised to pack and prepare to evacuate.Accommodations for 300 large animals are available at the Antelope Valley Fair Grounds.Officials lifted evacuation orders earlier Wednesday for parts of Sierra Madre and residents north of Elkins Avenue and east of Santa Anita Avenue in Arcadia.Evacuation warnings remain in effect for the foothill communities of Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Arcadia, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena. An evacuation order is still active for residents north of Angeles Crest North and between Clear Creek Station and Highway 39.The blaze as of Thursday morning has charred 46,263 acres since it erupted Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area within the Angeles National Forest. Containment is at 3%.Flames threatened the famed Mount Wilson Observatory and an estimated $1 billion worth of transmission towers serving TV, radio and government agencies, but the area appears to have been spared for now after firefighters worked throughout the day Tuesday. The U.S. Forest Service said back fires set near the observatory were effective in decreasing the intensity of the flames."The area around Mount Wilson and the southwestern edge of the fire remains active where crews continue to protect the Mount Wilson Observatory infrastructure," fire officials said Wednesday night.The U.S. Forest Service initially estimated for full containment on Oct. 15, but that has been pushed back to Oct. 30. The fire has caused smoky haze to blanket the foothill communities and much of Southern California for most of the week.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.