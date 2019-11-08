SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man, woman and dog were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Simi Valley home after an investigation led to a neighborhood evacuation over a bomb threat.
Simi Valley police said Friday there was no search for a suspect, but an investigation is ongoing after the gruesome discovery Thursday night.
A SWAT team and bomb squad responded to the 500 block of Fairfield Road after a welfare check request around 7 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters found a woman's body inside covered in blood on the bottom floor of the split-level home. A man and a dog who both sustained gunshot wounds were found dead upstairs, according to police.
There was also writing on the wall that indicated a bomb was inside the home. However, police say there was no evidence of an explosive device at the scene.
"Pretty involved in terms of there is a lot of blood at the scene, but we don't have any further information beyond that," said Commander Steve Shorts with Simi Valley police.
The identities of the man and woman have not yet been released.
The surrounding neighborhood was evacuated for several hours, but evacuation orders were later lifted.
The horrific incident sent shock waves through the normally quiet community.
"It's really scary, especially in this neighborhood," Jenna Clark said. "Wood Ranch is like, nothing ever happens here."
Three people live at the home, but it was not immediately known how they are connected to each other.
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after bomb threat found at Simi Valley home prompts neighborhood evacuation
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News