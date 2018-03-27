Woman, toddler found dead in Corona home; deaths believed to be murder-suicide

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
The deaths of a woman and a boy whose bodies were discovered in a Corona home over the weekend are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, police say.

Corona police found the bodies at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday inside a residence in the 700 block of Mandevilla Way.

Corona police dispatchers were alerted to the house by a neighbor who noticed mail was not being picked up, authorities said.

Due to the state of decomposition, the victims' bodies appeared to have been there for some time.

Authorities said the child was a toddler. The victims' names were not immediately released.

Police said that based on preliminary evidence, the incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, but an investigation continues.

Anyone with more information related to the incident is encouraged to call Corona police.
