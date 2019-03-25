Crime & Safety

Body found in industrial area of Compton

An investigation is underway in Compton, where a body was discovered in an industrial area early Monday morning.

The discovery was made around 1:30 a.m. on Victoria Street, east of Wilmington Avenue, Los Angeles County

Investigators were trying to figure out if foul play was involved.

There was no word on a possible cause of death.

Investigators have not released the person's identity or gender.

If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
