LAPD homicide investigation underway after body found in trash can in Sunland

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a trash can in Sunland.

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a trash can in Sunland.

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a trash can in Sunland.

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a trash can in Sunland.

SUNLAND, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police detectives are investigating after a human body was found in a trash can in Sunland.

The body was reported around 10:30 a.m. in a residential neighborhood on the 8500 block of Wentworth Street.

The body's gender, age and identity and possible cause of death were not released.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives cordoned off the area and an investigation was underway.