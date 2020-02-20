Missing Malibu woman: Body found in crawl space identified as Julia Snyder, no foul play suspected

Snyder was last seen near her home on the 4300 block of Ocean View Drive around 9 p.m. on Feb. 8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Malibu Search and Rescue team launched a full search of the Malibu area for her at the time, with help from drones and K-9 units among other resources.
Investigators returned to the home on Wednesday and put up yellow crime-scene tape around the property.
They later said that her body had been found in a crawl space of the home and it was believed she had been there since the day she was last seen.
There is no evidence of a crime or foul play, according to the sheriff's department.
@MalibuSAR @MontroseSAR @SDMLASD @SierraMadreSAR @AltadenaMRT @SCVSHERIFF @LANLASD @PalmdaleSheriff #SAR Teams and @SEBLASD Bomb Squad UAS Team are assisting @LASDHQ #Homicide detectives with a full scale #search of the Latigo Cyn area in #Malibu for missing critical Julia Snyder pic.twitter.com/kPM5Ga6qxS— Malibu Search Rescue (@MalibuSAR) February 15, 2020