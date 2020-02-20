Missing Malibu woman: Body found in crawl space identified as Julia Snyder, no foul play suspected

@MalibuSAR @MontroseSAR @SDMLASD @SierraMadreSAR @AltadenaMRT @SCVSHERIFF @LANLASD @PalmdaleSheriff #SAR Teams and @SEBLASD Bomb Squad UAS Team are assisting @LASDHQ #Homicide detectives with a full scale #search of the Latigo Cyn area in #Malibu for missing critical Julia Snyder pic.twitter.com/kPM5Ga6qxS