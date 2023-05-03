Bodycam video shows LASD fatally shooting armed 70-year-old man at Maywood home

Newly released bodycam video shows Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies fatally shooting an armed 70-year-old man after he reached for a deputy's gun, authorities said.

MAYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Newly released bodycam video shows Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies fatally shooting an armed 70-year-old man after he reached for a deputy's gun, authorities said.

The incident began shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 26 at a house in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Detectives from the agency's Operation Safe Street Bureau were serving a warrant when they approached the residence and detained a cooperative man at the front porch, a news release said. The deputies then made announcements demanding entry to the home.

They saw a woman exit a side door, detained her, and she said she was the owner of the house.

A second man inside the home "became verbally aggressive toward deputies and armed himself with a firearm, telling them to get away from his residence," the Sheriff's Department statement said. He was later identified as 70-year-old Miguel Lopez.

Former LASD deputy who shot Andres Guardado will not be prosecuted in killing

"Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation by explaining to him that he was not the focus of their presence at the location," the news release said.

Lopez approached an open side door of the house, holding the gun in his hand and pointing it up toward the ceiling. According to authorities, he walked to the threshold of the door and pointed the firearm at deputies, who then opened fire.

Lopez was struck by gunfire several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A loaded firearm was recovered, the Sheriff's Department said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.