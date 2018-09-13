BODYCAM VIDEO: Shots fired near LAPD officers in South LA

Dramatic new video shows shots being fired in the vicinity of Los Angeles Police Department officers in South Los Angeles.

By ABC7.com staff
Dramatic new video is out from an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles.

Police were interviewing someone when gunshots were fired from a car across the street.

Police fired at the suspect's vehicle as it raced away from the scene at 29th Street and Normandie Avenue in July.

Police say the suspect was aiming at another car at the intersection.

No one was hurt.

The car the suspect was driving was found a block away.

Police say it had been carjacked earlier.

The search for that suspect continues.
