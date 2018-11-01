Bodycam video shows 2016 fatal shooting involving LAPD officers

EMBED </>More Videos

Body camera video was released by the family attorneys for a man who was shot and killed by LAPD officers in 2016.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The body camera video is tough to watch.

It shows Omar Gonzalez back in July 2016 being held down by Los Angeles officers after he was shot twice in the back.

Gonzalez would later die from the gunshots. The attorney representing Gonzalez's ex-wife and the couple's teenage boys released the video Thursday.

Fighting back tears, his ex-wife Zoila Gutierrez says Gonzalez was a good father.

"All I want is justice," she said. "That's it."

The family lawyer claims Gonzalez wasn't pointing a gun at officers when he was shot and has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The LAPD says witnesses told officers Gonzalez had a gun.

Twelve days after the shooting, the same officer, Eden Medina, shot and killed 14-year-old Jesse Romero. The LAPD says Romero was shooting at them before he was fatally shot.

Gonzalez attorney Luis Carrillo says "If he's shooting, killing two young Latinos in a span of 12 days in my opinion he did use excessive force. And to a certain extent he was trigger happy."

Zoila Gutierrez adds, "It's just what I want is justice and I don't think we might get it. It's all we wanted is justice for my kids. I have two beautiful sons and raising them alone hasn't been easy."

The LAPD would not comment on the litigation.

Gonzalez's lawyer says he may have had a weapon when he was being chased but he didn't have it in his hands at the time of the shooting.

The lawyers say during a deposition the officer involved originally said he feared for his safety. Apparently that story has now changed. Luis Carrillo says the officer "had to admit that he never saw a gun pointed in any direction."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body camerasofficer involved shootinglawsuitSan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in connection to body found in dumpster in OC
Trump: US troops at border should treat rocks as 'rifles'
4 alleged SoCal white supremacists indicted for political rally violence
Driver charged with killing girl, 11, in Boyle Heights taco stand crash
The right foods, vitamins can keep eyes healthy
Retiring LAPD assistant chief facing sexual misconduct claims
Glendale campus brawl stemmed from untrue rumors, district says
LASD: Suspect takes woman hostage after being shot by deputy
Show More
2 women wounded in Tujunga drive-by shooting
Uber driver accused of attempted kidnapping arrested in Santa Monica
Dodgers president, GM field questions about Kershaw
Skeleton of man missing for 57 years found by son in basement
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
More News