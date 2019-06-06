Bodycam video shows deadly LAPD shooting in southeast L.A.

The man, later identified as David Flores, 36, can be seen firing at responding officers as they pull up to the intersection where he is standing. Officers shooting back, striking him. He goes down and is later pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident happened April 22 in the area of Figueroa Street and Gardena Boulevard around 6:45 a.m.
Officers were called to the area on a report of a family disturbance and a man with a gun. As they pull up to the intersection, the man can be seen immediately firing once in their direction, putting a bullet in the police cruiser's passenger side door.
The officers returned fire and Flores fell to the ground, though he did not immediately drop the gun. The officers can be heard repeatedly yelling at him to drop the weapon and he eventually complies.
Paramedics are there in minutes, but it's too late - Flores is pronounced dead at the scene.
Flores was a Gardena resident with a criminal history, including past convictions for arson, narcotics and battery, police say. Witnesses told ABC7 he had a reputation as a drinker and drug user with an attitude.
The investigation into the use of force incident remains ongoing and findings will be eventually forwarded to the police chief, who will then make a report to the civilian Police Commission.
The full LAPD video depicting the April 22 officer-involved shooting can be viewed here. Warning: Contains scenes of gun violence and strong language.