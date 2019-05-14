Bodycam video shows dramatic shootout between suspect, San Diego police

By ABC7.com staff
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic new body camera video shows police engaging in a gun battle with a man inside a San Diego condo complex, resulting in two officers being struck by bullets and the suspect taking his own life.

The suspect, 28-year-old Joe Darwish, was wearing a bulletproof vest and was armed with a homemade assault weapon and a homemade 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

When police and firefighters knocked on his door and tried to force their way into the home after smelling smoke, Darwish opened fire. An officer was struck in the back and can be heard in the video saying "Can't move," as another officer urges him to take cover.



Eventually during the battle, a second officer was also struck by gunfire.

The DA's investigation found that Darwish had fired 22 shots at police before shooting himself in the head. During the battle, he had been struck in the arm and face by the officers' shotgun fire.

His death was ruled a suicide and the DA's office found the officers acted appropriately in using deadly force.

The two officers who were wounded survived.

The incident took place on June 23, 2018.

A detailed analysis of the incident from the DA's office is available here.
