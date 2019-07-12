BODYCAM VIDEO: Woman with gun wounded in Reseda incident involving LAPD

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has released dramatic body camera video from an officer-involved shooting in Reseda.The incident took place in May. Officers confronted a 19-year-old woman with a gun who at various points put the weapon to her own head and threatened to take her own life.Officers can be heard shouting at her to "put the gun down, and we'll talk, it's not that bad."Then when she starts walking forward holding the gun up, officers open fire.She was hit by gunfire and went to the ground. Officers quickly rush up and start helping her and call in paramedics. The gun can be seen on the ground nearby as they approach her.No officers were injured.The full video and report from LAPD can be seen here.some footage may be disturbing for its portrayal of gunfire and harsh language.