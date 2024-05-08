Firefighters battle flames at commercial building in Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a fire that erupted inside a commercial building in Huntington Park Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 5 a.m. on Florence Avenue. The one-store building was believed to be vacant.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as raging flames shot up through the roof. Los Angeles County firefighters quickly gained control of the flames.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

