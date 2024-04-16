Southern fast-food chain Bojangles expanding to Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bojangles, the North Carolina-based chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, is coming to Los Angeles.

Thirty new locations are set to open in L.A. County over six years, with the goal of introducing Bojangles to the region in early 2025, the company said in a news release Monday.

The expansion is spearheaded by entrepreneur Lorenzo Boucetta and Poulet Brothers, LLC.

"From the moment I was first introduced to Bojangles, I knew immediately that this was a brand that I wanted to be a part of," Boucetta said. "The delicious chicken, biscuits, and breakfast, combined with strong unit economics and unparalleled support made the decision a no-brainer for me."

Bojangles was founded in 1977 in Charlotte and now has more than 800 locations in 17 states. Some notable menu items include made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded chicken, several side dishes and iced tea.

"We are ecstatic to bring Bojangles to Los Angeles residents and look forward to opening our first location in California next year, while anticipating the exciting growth that will follow," Bojangles CEO Jose Armario said.