A bomb squad has detonated an explosive device found underneath a car that was parked near an Inglewood school. The incident prompted the hours-long evacuation of an entire block.Residents in the 700 block of W. Beach Avenue were under an evacuation order as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb technicians set up a robot to try and extricate and detonate an IED found attached to the parked 2004 Nissan vehicle near Highland Elementary School.The incident began at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, when Inglewood police were flagged down by a woman who noticed wires dangling from the trunk of the car. Those wires were connected to a package.The responding bomb squad and a bomb-sniffing dog determined the suspicious device was an active explosive.Officials confirmed the device was successfully detonated shortly after 4:30 a.m. Evacuated residents were expected to be allowed to return home within the following hour.An investigation into the incident is ongoing.Anyone with more information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Arson Explosives Detail at (323)881-7500.