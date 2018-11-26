Bomb squad detonates explosive device found underneath car near Inglewood school

EMBED </>More Videos

A bomb squad has detonated an explosive device found underneath a car that was parked near an Inglewood elementary school.

By ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
A bomb squad has detonated an explosive device found underneath a car that was parked near an Inglewood school. The incident prompted the hours-long evacuation of an entire block.

Residents in the 700 block of W. Beach Avenue were under an evacuation order as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb technicians set up a robot to try and extricate and detonate an IED found attached to the parked 2004 Nissan vehicle near Highland Elementary School.

The incident began at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, when Inglewood police were flagged down by a woman who noticed wires dangling from the trunk of the car. Those wires were connected to a package.

The responding bomb squad and a bomb-sniffing dog determined the suspicious device was an active explosive.

Officials confirmed the device was successfully detonated shortly after 4:30 a.m. Evacuated residents were expected to be allowed to return home within the following hour.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with more information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Arson Explosives Detail at (323)881-7500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suspicious packageexplosives foundbomb squadInglewoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Border chaos: Tear gas deployed as migrants try to enter U.S.
Suspect injured in Lancaster deputy-involved shooting
Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77
Burglars hitting restaurants in Simi Valley
6 seriously injured in Lake Balboa multi-vehicle crash
NC trooper pulls over speeding couple, helps deliver baby
Suspect arrested in possible anti-Semitic assault in LA
Rivers sets completion records as Chargers beat Cardinals 45-10
Show More
Holiday crowds clog LAX amid Midwest storm
Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade kicks off tonight
Camp Fire: 100 percent containment reached in Butte County
Mammoth Mountain now open from top to bottom
Suspect sought in deadly shooting of woman in Eastvale
More News