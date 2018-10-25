Bomb squad investigates suspicious item near Feinstein's West LA office

Law enforcement personnel investigated a suspicious package that was reported at a West Los Angeles building that houses an office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.It wasn't clear if the item under investigation was similar to those sent to other prominent Democratic figures around the country. It also wasn't clear if it was sent to Feinstein herself.The Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad responded and later said the item that was examined was not a bomb or other threat. The bomb squad appeared to have left the scene.The building was cleared for re-entry.