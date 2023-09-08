What if there was a way to prevent your bones and joints from deteriorating? Many doctors say the remedy to strengthen your bones and joints may be in your kitchen.

Unlocking joint health secrets in your kitchen: How diet can prevent arthritis and strengthen bones

More than 58 million people in the United States have arthritis, and it's the leading cause of work disability. But what if there was a way to prevent your bones and joints from deteriorating?

Many doctors say the remedy to strengthen your bones and joints may be in your kitchen.

Arthritis is no longer a disease of the elderly.

Orthopedic specialists say they're seeing arthritis at an earlier age, not only in the knees, but in the shoulders and in nearly every joint.

Climbing stairs, lifting and even walking - living with bone and joint pain can make doing everyday tasks difficult.

Studies show certain foods such as extra virgin olive oil - a classic staple of the Mediterranean diet - can help regenerate joints.

"The Mediterranean diet is a great diet with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains," said Dr. Elizabeth Eckstrom, a geriatrician at Oregon Health Sciences University.

A study from Spain found that men who followed the Mediterranean diet, which included virgin olive oil, had more bone formation than men who ate just a low-fat diet. Also, eating five to six prunes daily can prevent bone loss for postmenopausal women, reducing their risk for osteoporosis.

When it comes to joint health, one medium-sized bell pepper has more than a day's worth of vitamin C, which makes it great for joints since vitamin C is an inflammation-fighting antioxidant.

And milk doesn't just do your bones good, but your joints as well.

And it's never too late to start.

"Some people tell me, you know, 'I'm 75, I'm 80, I haven't done these things all my life, what good is it going to do to start now?' And I say, those are the people who have the most to gain," said Eckstrom.

Things to avoid for strong bones and joints include salt, soda and caffeine. You don't have to eliminate these completely from your diet, but limiting your intake will reduce the risk to your bones and joints.