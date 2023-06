The moshing got so crazy at Bonnaroo, it triggered accidental 911 calls.

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (KABC) -- Music festivals can get rowdy, and apparently the moshing got so crazy at one festival that it triggered 911 calls.

It happened at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee.

Those calls, however, were made by accident.

It appears they were the result of the new iPhone feature "crash detection mode," where the phone automatically calls for help when it believes a user has been in a car crash.

Bonnaroo later set out directions on how to disable to the feature.