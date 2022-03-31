Second coronavirus booster shot available for people 50 and older, immunocompromised adults

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11694281" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday is expected to finalize the process of lifting the city's mandate that requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many indoor establishments and large outdoor events.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a second booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people 50 and older. They can get the second booster at least four months after they received their first booster dose.Those who are immunocompromised are also eligible.The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health started offering second boosters at their vaccination sites Wednesday and so did Long Beach, which has its own health department.Long Beach City College is holding a vaccine clinic at their pacific coast campus."I have a sister who had it when it first came out she didn't have a good time with it. It convinced me. I didn't want to go through that and I just wanted to stay healthy," said Dave Akeroyd, a Long Beach resident.The process can vary at different vaccination sites. At Long Beach City College, all you needed was a vaccination card. You can make an appointment online or walk in."I'm so proud of Long Beach that they offer his facility and it's so easy and convenient. I pulled in and within five minutes I had my booster," said Cindy Allen, a Long Beach City council member.Health officials and doctors say they know some people may be wary of getting another shot, but they say COVID-19 is not over."We did see a trend in the past two years. We did see a trend in the summertime and in winter and as we see this past winter, it was probably one of the biggest surges that we had. It's better to be proactive than reactive," said Dr. Mirwais Mohammad, with public health emergency management in Long Beach.Also on Wednesday, the Los Angeles City council voted to lift proof of vaccination to enter indoor establishments and large outdoor events.Starting April 1, LA County will align with the state and lift the requirement for people at indoor events as well.