Borderline bar to open in new temporary location amid rebuilding

The owners said on Thursday they are rebuilding the bar - and in the meantime plan to open a temporary location in Agoura Hills.
The temporary location, to be called the BL Dancehall & Saloon, will include a new dance floor, game room with pool tables and a stage for live performances. It will be located at 29020 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills.
On Nov. 7, 2018 a gunman opened fire at the Borderline, killing 12 people before taking his own life.
The owners of the bar released a video on Thursday outlining some of their plans for reopening.
"We're here for you like you've been here for us," one of the owners said.