Borderline bar to open in new temporary location amid rebuilding

THOUSAND OAKS, CAlif. (KABC) -- More than a year after the deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks, Borderline Bar and Grill announced that it will re-open.The owners said on Thursday they are rebuilding the bar - and in the meantime plan to open a temporary location in Agoura Hills.The temporary location, to be called the BL Dancehall & Saloon, will include a new dance floor, game room with pool tables and a stage for live performances. It will be located at 29020 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills.On Nov. 7, 2018 a gunman opened fire at the Borderline, killing 12 people before taking his own life.The owners of the bar released a video on Thursday outlining some of their plans for reopening."We're here for you like you've been here for us," one of the owners said.