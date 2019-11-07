Family of 20-year-old busboy killed in Borderline shooting reflects 1 year later

By
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- As we look back on the first year since the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, we're hearing from the family of the busboy who was among those killed.

Theresa Ramirez was woken up by a phone call from a friend last November. She turned on the television was immediately concerned about her son, 20-year-old Mark Meza.

"When I realized it happened at 11 something and he hadn't called me and it was already 1:30 in the morning, I knew something was wrong. I knew there was something not right," Ramirez said.

Borderline shooting in Thousand Oaks: Rebirth and healing 1 year later
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News returns to the Ventura County community ravaged by fire and hate, to witness rebirth and healing a year later.



Mark's family says he was creative and had just found his passion with art, photography and making music.

Ramirez said the past year has been incredibly difficult.

"When we're talking about something and you're talking about a certain time period, it's hard to say 'Oh, that was before Marky passed.' That's very difficult for me to say because he didn't just pass away, you know, and it's very hard for me to say 'That's before he was taken.' I don't know how to say it."

Meza's mother has been dreading the one year anniversary of the shooting, adding that being with other families who have also lost loved one compounds the pain and the scope of what happened.

Most of all, she said that she's sad her son wasn't able to live out his dreams as he was just coming out of shell, nearing his 21st birthday, and becoming a man.

Borderline shooting timeline: How the tragedy unfolded
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
thousand oaksventura countymass shootingthousand oaks mass shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
O.C. gang task force makes several arrests in Santa Ana
Borderline owners determined to keep heart of bar intact
2 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area minutes apart
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
Borderline shooting survivor faces fears while healing
Pixar Makes Filipino-American Cinematic History
First funerals held for American family members killed in Mexico
Show More
Rebirth, healing continues 1 year after Borderline shooting, Woolsey Fire
Vietnam vet who left school early for service gets high school diploma in Phelan
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area, USGS says
Borderline shooting: Family remembers Kristina Morisette
Jewelry, cash stolen in Sherman Oaks home invasion
More TOP STORIES News