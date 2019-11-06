Borderline shooting: Heroic acts of fallen Sgt. Ron Helus honored with dedicated stretch of 101 Fwy

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5672222" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

It was a year ago this Thursday that so many lives changed forever in Thousand Oaks. Twelve people were killed in the Borderline shooting, including Ventura County Sgt. Ron Helus, who ran toward the gunfire to save lives. It's something his wife Karen says he'd do again if he could.